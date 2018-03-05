PPP leader, former MQM leader’s son join PTI

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: The son of a late MQM leader and a separate PPP leader joined PTI on Monday.

Dr. Imran Ali Shah â€“ the son of Dr. Mohamammad Ali Shah, and Kausar Amir of Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party joined the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Imran Ali Shah said that he was interested in joining PTI since 2012. He stated that PTI Chairperson Imran Khan’s vision was his vision.

Shah said that he believed that PTI is the last hope for Pakistan.

Imran Khan is scheduled to meet party leaders and hold a meeting.

The PTI Chief will interact with traders in North Karachi in the afternoon. He will visit membership drive camps in the city as well.

Actress Parveen Akbar and a businessman named Saqib officially joined PTI as well.

He will depart at 8.15 pm PST.


