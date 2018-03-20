PPP leader Ayaz Soomro passes away, aged 58



KARACHI: Ayaz Soomro, member of National Assembly of Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party passed away in New York at the age of 58.

Soomro was a heart patient and was being treated at a hospital in Manhattan, New York.

His brother took him to the United Sates for medical treatment. His brother, Irfan Soomro, is a senior diplomat in Pakistan mission to the United Nations.

According to his family sources, his funeral prayers will be offered in New York. Later, his body will be transported to Larkana, his native town, where he will be laid to rest.



He was born on 31 December 1958. He was elected as the member of the National Assembly on PPPâ€™s ticket from NA-204 (Larkana) in general election, 2013.

Earlier, he was elected as an MPA from PS-37 Larkana in 2002. He served as law minister Sindh during Qaim Ali Shahâ€™s tenure.

