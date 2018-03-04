PPP hoping to install its chairman in Senate

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has become active since the election. He sent a delegation comprising Dr Qayyum Soomro and Faisal Karim Kundi on a special jet to Quetta. They will meet Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as well as the candidates who won in the Senate elections from the province.Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said that the PPP is positive about installing its chairman in the Senate.Bizenjo said that their doors are open to all parties.On January 13 this year, the Balochistan Assembly elected Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as the new leader of the House in Quetta, days after former CM Sanaullah Zehri was forced to step down after a no-confidence motion against him.Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid candidate Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Pakhtunkhuwa Milli Awami Party member Agha Liaquat vied for the top office of the province.Â Bizenjo bagged 41 votes and Liaquat Agha 13.Mir Quddus Bizenjo had bagged just 544 votes in 2013 general elections. He is a member of the PML-Quaid and a former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly. A total 683 votes were polled in all in his constituency, PB-41 (Awaran), a turnout of only 1.18%.Â The number of votes secured by Bizenjo is the lowest in the entire country achieved by any successful candidate in the 2013 polls.

Story first published: 4th March 2018