Power cuts strike as Karachi sizzles

Residents complain of government apathy. “When will they care about us?” they ask.The power utility company, K-Electric, blames the Sui Southern Gas Company for the power cuts. In many parts of the city, load-shedding lasts for eight to 12 hours each day.According to the meteorological department, maximum temperature in Karachi will be between 38 and 40 degrees for three days starting today.The Met Office said water content in the air was 77% in Karachi at 7am today.

Story first published: 30th March 2018