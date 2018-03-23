Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

Karachi suffered a minor power breakdownÂ on Friday evening, plunging a large swathe of the country’s commercial capital into darkness.

According to information being received here, a high tension wire at the Queens Road encountered a technical fault which left millions of homes without power.

Eight K-Electric grid stations have reportedly tripped due to the fault.

Clifton, Defence, Lines Areas, Gizri, Saddar, Garden Town, II Chandrigar Road, Lyari, Kharadar and many parts of the old city are without power.

In May last year,Â a high tension wire at the Bin Qasim power station had encountered a technical faultÂ which leftÂ Defence, Defence View, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Landhi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad , F B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Buffer zone, Gul Bahar, Shadman Town, Aisha Manzil, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Khokarapar, Mubina Town, Gadap City, Surjani Town and many parts of the old city without electricity.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: Peshawar Zalmiâ€™s departure for Karachi

March 23, 2018 7:37 pm

Half of next PSL season to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

March 23, 2018 7:28 pm

Security beefed up as Karachi braces for PSL final

March 23, 2018 6:02 pm

23-yr-old from Karachi wins with stunning â€˜Is Parcham k saye talayâ€¦â€™ version

March 23, 2018 2:48 pm

Karachi ready for PSL 2018 final

March 23, 2018 2:13 pm

Great to be back in Karachi: Sir Vivian Richards

March 23, 2018 1:43 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 23 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.