Power breakdown hits parts of Karachi

Karachi suffered a minor power breakdownÂ on Friday evening, plunging a large swathe of the country’s commercial capital into darkness.

According to information being received here, a high tension wire at the Queens Road encountered a technical fault which left millions of homes without power.

Eight K-Electric grid stations have reportedly tripped due to the fault.

Clifton, Defence, Lines Areas, Gizri, Saddar, Garden Town, II Chandrigar Road, Lyari, Kharadar and many parts of the old city are without power.

In May last year,Â a high tension wire at the Bin Qasim power station had encountered a technical faultÂ which leftÂ Defence, Defence View, Mehmoodabad, Korangi, Landhi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad , F B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Buffer zone, Gul Bahar, Shadman Town, Aisha Manzil, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Khokarapar, Mubina Town, Gadap City, Surjani Town and many parts of the old city without electricity.

Story first published: 23rd March 2018