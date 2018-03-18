Political parties have a busy day today

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Usman Siddiq, Zafar Rahim, Shahnavaz Qadri and Salman Ahmed

All the major political parties are having their power shows somewhere or the other today

Sangla Hill in Nankana Sahib has been sealed as Pakistan Muslim League â€“ Nawaz is organising its gathering today. Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, are going to address.

Shops and mosques were closed by the administration. A shopkeeper told Samaa TV that a fine of Rs5,000 will be imposed for opening their shops today.

In Murree, Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a rally. Preparations are underway as Bilawal is expected to reach Kotli Sattian shortly via helicopter.

Karachi, on the other hand, will serve as the venue for at least three political shows.

MQMâ€™s two factions are celebrating its foundation day at separate locations. The PIB group, headed by Dr Farooq Sattar, is hosting a celebration at Liaquatabad Flyover while the Bahadurabad faction has organised a function at Nishtar Park.

All roads leading to Yadgaar-e-Shuhada, the graveyard where deceased MQM workers are buried, have been sealed. MQM-Londonâ€™s workers were expected to approach the graveyard to pay their respects to the dead.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is also expected to reach Karachi today. He is coming for a two-day visit and will oversee the partyâ€™s membership campaign in Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Landhi, Korangi, Lyari, Macchar Colony and Benares.


