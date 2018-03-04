Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan said that he wants to make Pakistan a 'welfare state'.

Addressing a function on Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said that 90% of the population does not have access to justice.

"Eighty percent of the people cannot afford treatment for cancer," he said.

Khan asked, "Is the state willing to take responsibility for serving the underprivileged class?"

He said that policies are made for the rich in Pakistan.

He added that the economic difference between the rich and poor is getting bigger each day.

The PTI Chairperson stated that the law and order situation cannot improve unless the police system is improved.

Khan stated that it is the responsibility of the police to perform their duties in a metropolitan city, not Rangers.

He also said that Mayor Karachi was correct when he said that powers have not been given to local bodies institutions.

"Changes will never come unless a mayor with authority comes into power," Khan said.

The PTI Chairperson said that "politics of terrorism" has ended in Karachi for the first time while the administration has failed.
Story first published: 4th March 2018

 

