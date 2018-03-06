Report by: Bilal Naseer

KARACHI: A police officer was arrested on charges of murdering a youngster in Karachi.

Inspector Asif Usman has been arrested on accusations of gunning down Azfar.

The arrested policeman has denied the charges against him. “I am not involved in the murder,” he said.

The investigators have sought record of Usmanâ€™s records.

Intelligence agencies have been contacted by the investigators for the collection of Usman’s mobile record.

The accused has told the investigators to also check his call data record.

–Writing by: Muhammad Raza Haidery

Story first published: 6th March 2018