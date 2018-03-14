Police arrest two in connection with Careem captain’s murder

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: Police arrested two suspects in connection with 22-year-old Sajawal Ameer’s murder on Wednesday.Â 

Two suspects were taken into custody a couple of days after they had allegedly killed Careem captain Sajawal Ameer.

The suspects had allegedly shot to death Sajawal Ameer during a car snatching incident, according to Careem’s official press release.

Also read: 22-year-old Careem captain found murdered in Rawalpindi

Following his demise, Careem Pakistan Managing Director Junaid Iqbal had stated that the online taxi service was in contact with police.

This was the second Careem captain who was found murdered in a span of 15 days.


