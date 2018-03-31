Police arrest four in connection with Faisalabad student murder

Reporting by Usman Siddiq

The police arrested four men in connection with the rape and murder of a university student in Faisalabad

Three of the arrested suspects belong to the neighbourhood of the deceased.

The 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. She went missing five days ago when she left for the university. Her body was fished out of a stream on Wednesday, after which police registered a case and started investigations. According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.

Ahmed’s family blamed the police for her death. Her brother said that when she went missing five days ago, they requested the police to register a case. “They refused and said that if you find her, do inform us.”

On Friday, the postmortem confirmed rape.

Fear has gripped Faisalabad as 26 bodies have been found in the past three months. Residents of the city protested after Ahmed’s murder.

