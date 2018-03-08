PMâ€™s business partner Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appointed as ambassador to US

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to the PM, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui has been appointed as the new ambassador of Pakistan to the United States on Thursday. He has replacedÂ Aizaz Chaudhry, a career foreign service officer with over 36 years of experience of diplomacy.

Aizaz Chaudhry, who worked as Pakistanâ€™s ambassador to the US, was not allowed extension to his office term.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is said to be the business partner of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.Â The government appointed Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as the special assistant to the PM in August 2017.

His appointment as ambassador will be finalised once Washington affirms the same to the government of Pakistan after reviewing his candidature. The process finalised after the host country â€“ in this case, the United States â€“ sends in an approval.

The outgoing ambassador, Aizaz Chaudhry, who is one of the seasoned diplomats of Pakistan, had completed his tenure on February 25 and sought extension of two years, according to the sources. He was appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States in March last year.

Before his stint as ambassador, Chaudhry served as foreign secretary. Tehmina Janjua replaced him last year as foreign secretary.
Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

