PML-N has won despite Senate defeat, says Nawaz Sharif

“You have lost despite the win while we stand victorious despite the defeat [in Senate],” stated Sharif philosophically in a charged atmosphere at his party’s General Council meeting on Tuesday.He was visibly upset over PML-N's embarrassing defeat in March 12 Senate elections that saw opposition candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani elected as Chairman of the Parliament’s Upper House.Sharif, the lifetime Quaid of his own faction, was addressing the gathering at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad soon after the council elected his brother Shehbaz Sharif as President of the ruling party unopposed.Nawaz Sharif said that he was ousted over his struggle for the revival of sanctity of the vote, adding that he isn’t involved in any wrongdoings.“Honour the vote is manifesto of our party. Respecting the vote is akin to respecting the public,” said Nawaz, and added that he has been booked in cases for raising his voice for the sanctity of the vote and the nation.The former premier claimed that his party had effectively overcome the challenges of loadshedding, terrorism and other major issues after coming into power in 2013.The PML-N chief called upon supporters to turn the upcoming general election ‘into referendum’ against his disqualification.

Story first published: 13th March 2018