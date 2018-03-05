PML-N to garner more support if votes are not respected: Nawaz

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
NEWS DESK: People will support PML-N even more if their votes are not respected, said former PM Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

He was addressing the media after appearing before the accountability court at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. The court was hearing the Flagship Investments reference.

The Sharif family is facing three corruption references - Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments - with charges of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

The former prime minister criticised the recent decision of the Supreme Court that barred his party members from contesting any elections as PML-N candidates. He said that in the Senate elections, lawmakers had difficulty recognising PML-N candidates since they were contesting as independents without any party symbol. He said that votes were bought during the Senate election and this should be investigated.

He spokeÂ about the party's victory in the Sargodha by-election. "Will they erase us by snatching our symbol?" he asked.

According to him, the party's victory should serve as an eye opener. "The more injustice that is meted out to us, the bigger the public reaction and support for PML-N will be," said Nawaz. He added that the people of Pakistan, who are aware and conscious of their rights, support PML-N's stand and demand that vote be respected.

He said that the people should be treated like a herd of cattle. He appreciated his supporters for "revolting". "They should be revolting," he said. "Their elected leader was thrown out by four to five people for no reason." Nawaz said he did not murder or rob anyone and is not a drug smuggler, a Godfather or Sicilian Mafia.

Nawaz said that the people have no reason to tolerate injustice.
Story first published: 5th March 2018

 

