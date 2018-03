Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will stage a public meeting at Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

Party president and Punjab’s Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the crowd at Choti Zireen Ground.

Arrangements for the public meeting are complete while posters and banners of party leaders have been placed across the city.

A stage has also been constructed on which the party leaders will address the crowd.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018