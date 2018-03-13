PML-N senator says she voted for opposition party candidate

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: A PML-N senator confessed of voting for opposition parties’ joint candidate for Senate’s deputy chairman in the election on Monday.

Kulsoom Parveen of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said that she voted for Saleem Mandviwalla for Deputy Chairman of Senate.

The PML-N lawmaker went on to say that she did not break any party rules.

The N-League leader said that her party’s candidate for Senate’s deputy chairman Usman Kakar was only an ally.

PML-N candidate Usman Kakar – enjoying the support of ANP, PML-F, FATA, JUI, PkMAP and JI senators – lost the election of Senate Deputy Chairman to Saleem Mandviwalla.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Leaders react to Senate chairman election result

March 13, 2018 11:04 am

PML-N likely to pick Shehbaz as permanent president today

March 13, 2018 9:30 am

SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018 12:04 am

Some forces are superior to parliament: Hazil Bizenjo

March 12, 2018 11:25 pm

Senate brawl: Here’s how people reacted to the incident

March 12, 2018 10:46 pm

PML-N calls meeting to elect partyâ€™s permanent president

March 12, 2018 10:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.