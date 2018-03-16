PML-N has right to freedom of speech: Daniyal Aziz

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
State Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz said on Friday that PML-N had the same rights of freedom of speech that were available to everyone else.Â 

Speaking during SAMAA TV’s program Agenda 360, the state minister said that PML-N workers had distributed sweets after the apex court’s decision to form a JIT for the Panama Papers case since Imran’s claim that Maryam Nawaz was dependent on Nawaz Sharif had been dismissed.

“The claim had been rejected by judges hence we celebrated. Imran’s whole case was built around the claim that Maryam’s name had surfaced in Panama Papers and she was a dependent,” he said.

Daniyal said that PML-N leadership was not targeting institutions with incendiary speeches.

“Our party leadership did not say, ‘Eeent se eent baja dengay’,” he said. “We implemented all decisions of the apex court peacefully.”

He rejected assumptions that PML-N was confronting state institutions and said that it was the PTI leadership that had been confronting institutions in the past.

“We are defending democracy in Pakistan and want to restore the sanctity of vote,” he said.

In response to a question of whether PML-N would suffer in the next election due to cases the party’s leadership were facing in the courts, Daniyal said that Nawaz had emerged stronger as a result of setbacks in the past.

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari condemned the attempted shoe attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.

“I would never promote such politics and would always speak out against such incidents,” she said.

PTI’s Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would have to answer in the coming weeks for billions of rupees that he had earned through illegal means.


Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

