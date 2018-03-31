PML-N, PTI waste five years of nation: Bilawal



He was addressing a gathering in Khipro tehsil of Sanghar district in Sindh after inaugurating a water project.The project will provide drinking water from Nara Canal to 85 villages of Achro Thar in Sanghar District.Under the project, 56 kilometre long pipeline and 185 km lines have been laid to ensure water supply to 85 villages in the dry desert.CM Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, ministers, PPP MNA from Sanghar Shazia Marri and others were present on the occasion."Entire country has been suffering from water scarcity since 10 years and Sindh had been the worst affected for both drinking and agriculture water. And during all these years, we have been working on clean water not due to any suo moto."“Our party has been carrying out development work in Sindh. We installed 1,700 RO plants and provided benefit to poor masses through Benazir Income Support Program… whatever the uplift work is done in Sindh, it’s performed by PPP,” he claimed.“We steered more than one lac families out of poverty, provided interest free loans, constructed roads, schools and hospitals and will continue to resolve economic issues,” he said.“I don’t say that everything is hundred percent correct but our hard work and intentions cannot be put to doubt. We know the problems of people and do people’s politics. Only PPP has served Sindh and gave mega projects to the province.”“They have done nothing for people but mere the politics of allegations,” Bhutto said.The PPP leader claimed that both PML-N and PTI lack vision to serve the masses. “Neither have they any manifesto nor capability for country’s development and prosperity,” he said.Claiming that provincial autonomy ‘is being reversed’, Bilawal said he would not tolerate the ‘attack’ on 18th Constitutional Amendment.Bilawla accused Pir Pagara’s Pakistan Muslim League-Functional of ‘devastating’ Sanghar."PMLN and PMLF are anti-people. People always resist them in the shape of PPP. Sanghar is crying that it has been devastated by functional league."“What PML-N has done for this city in last 50 years despite being in federal government?”He said the anti-PPP political alliance led by PML-F has no worth. “They realized their importance in Ghotki’s elections,” he said."In Sanghar alone, PPP govt has carried out lining of 23 distributries in last five years and irrigated thousands of acres barren land," he claimed.Bilawal was of the view that “we should detach politics from the influence of Pirs.”

