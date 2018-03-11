LAHORE: Leaders of PML-N and PTI are blaming each other for ink throwing on Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.
Punjab's Law Minister Rana Sanaullah called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the "mastermind" of the incident.
He said that the person responsible for the incident must be punished.
Meanwhile, PTI's Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the incident was a result of PML-N's performance.
Ejaz Chaudhry of Tehreek-e-Insaf also condemned the incident.
The public also condemned the incident. - SAMAA
