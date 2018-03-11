PML-N, PTI accuse each other for ink throwing on Khawaja Asif

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Leaders of PML-N and PTI are blaming each other for ink throwing on Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Punjab's Law Minister Rana Sanaullah called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the "mastermind" of the incident.

He said that the person responsible for the incident must be punished.

Meanwhile, PTI's Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the incident was a result of PML-N's performance.

Ejaz Chaudhry of Tehreek-e-Insaf also condemned the incident.

The public also condemned the incident. - SAMAA
Email This Post

Story first published: 11th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Man throws shoe at Nawaz Sharif

March 11, 2018 1:43 pm

PPP to announce candidate for Senate chairman today

March 11, 2018 12:50 pm

What happened after ink was thrown at Khawaja Asif

March 11, 2018 11:47 am

No conflict between Bilawal, Zardari on Senate chairmanship: Aitzaz

March 10, 2018 5:06 pm

BVI documents prove Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran

March 10, 2018 4:29 pm

Parties step up efforts for getting chairman Senate elected

March 10, 2018 3:44 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.