Punjab's Law Minister Rana Sanaullah called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the "mastermind" of the incident.He said that the person responsible for the incident must be punished.Meanwhile, PTI's Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the incident was a result of PML-N's performance.Ejaz Chaudhry of Tehreek-e-Insaf also condemned the incident.The public also condemned the incident. - SAMAA

Story first published: 11th March 2018