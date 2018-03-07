PML-N to back Raza Rabbani for Senate chief election: Nawaz Sharif

March 7, 2018
By:Khan Zahid
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that his party would support the PPP if Raza Rabbani was nominated for the election of Senate’s Chairman.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of allies here on Thursday, Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N would bring its own candidate if the outing Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani was not considered.

"We feel Raza Rabbani has been a good Senate's chairman and we are ready to support him," he said.

Sharif also questioned Asif Ali Zardari’s political tactics in the recently-held Senate’s elections.

“Is this a democratic behavior what Zardari sahab has been doing? We are still committed to the charter of democracy,” he said.

The former three-time premier, who was elected by the PML-N as their ‘leader for life' said that his party had always accepted the mandate of other political forces.

“Why is our mandate not being accepted in the Senate? They appear to have made their mind to oust Nawaz Sharif form politics,” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he would extend his full support to Nawaz Sharif in the election of Senate’s chairman and deputy chairman.

Maulan Fazl meets Asif Zardari

Shortly after meeting Nawaz Sharif, the JUI-F leader went on to meet Asif Ali Zardari.

Maulana told Zardari that Nawaz Sharif was willing to support Rabbani’s candidature in the race for the Senate’s Chairman post.

The PPP leader, on the other hand, shared his party's nominees with Maulana and requested his support.

"Will you back our candidate? We are hopeful that you will support us again like you had done in the past," added Zardari. "We can only make a request, the final decision rests with you." - SAMAA
Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

