PML-N likely to pick Shehbaz as permanent president today

March 13, 2018
Tatheer Islam


ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be elected as the permanent party president today as Central General Council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet in Islamabad to discuss the election of new president of the party and the changing political scenario.

According to party spokesman Senator Asif Kirmani, the meeting will be held at 2 pm today with a single point agenda to elect the new party president.

Among other party leaders, acting president of the PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will attend the meeting at the Convention Centre Islamabad.

On February 27, Shehbaz was elected as acting president of the party after the Supreme Court of Pakistan decreed against Nawaz Sharif to be the president of a political party as he stood disqualified in Panama Papers case.

It was decided in the meeting that he would be made a permanent party president after a due procedure in a later meeting scheduled on March 6.

However, the meeting could not take place mainly thanks to the party leadersâ€™ engagement with elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman. Hence, the meeting was rescheduled to March 13.

During the same meeting chaired by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Nawaz Sharif was named the partyâ€™s chief for an indefinite period.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PML-N senator says she voted for opposition party candidate

March 13, 2018 10:21 am

SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018 12:04 am

Some forces are superior to parliament: Hazil Bizenjo

March 12, 2018 11:25 pm

Senate brawl: Here’s how people reacted to the incident

March 12, 2018 10:46 pm

PML-N calls meeting to elect partyâ€™s permanent president

March 12, 2018 10:08 pm

Nawaz, Maryam want to be charged with contempt of court: Aitzaz

March 12, 2018 8:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.