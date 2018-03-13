PML-N likely to pick Shehbaz as permanent president today



ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be elected as the permanent party president today as Central General Council of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet in Islamabad to discuss the election of new president of the party and the changing political scenario.

According to party spokesman Senator Asif Kirmani, the meeting will be held at 2 pm today with a single point agenda to elect the new party president.

Among other party leaders, acting president of the PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will attend the meeting at the Convention Centre Islamabad.

On February 27, Shehbaz was elected as acting president of the party after the Supreme Court of Pakistan decreed against Nawaz Sharif to be the president of a political party as he stood disqualified in Panama Papers case.

It was decided in the meeting that he would be made a permanent party president after a due procedure in a later meeting scheduled on March 6.

However, the meeting could not take place mainly thanks to the party leadersâ€™ engagement with elections of Senate chairman and deputy chairman. Hence, the meeting was rescheduled to March 13.

During the same meeting chaired by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Nawaz Sharif was named the partyâ€™s chief for an indefinite period.

