PML-N lawmaker joins PTI

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: A PML-N lawmaker from Punjab joined the PTI after meeting Imran Khan in Lahore on Wednesday.

Raza Nasrullah Ghuman was elected as a member of Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad.

“Imran Khan and PTI have waged a historic struggle for the supremacy of law and the constitution. I express my complete trust in his leadership and the party’s manifesto,” Ghuman said, according to a party’s statement.

“The people of Punjab are eagerly awaiting Imran Khan to bring about a real change in the province and the country,” he added.

Imran Khan welcomed Ghuman and his supporters to his justice party.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

