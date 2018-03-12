PML-N calls meeting to elect partyâ€™s permanent president

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PML-N has convened a meeting of its general council to choose the permanent president of the party.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the party said Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and interim president Shahbaz Sharif will attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was elected as PML-Nâ€™s interim president of the party last month after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was barred from holding any position within the party as a result of Supreme Courtâ€™s verdict in the elections act case.

