

الحمدُ للّٰہ، مسلم لیگ ن نہ بکی نہ جھکی۔ شاید پاکستان کی سیاسی تاریخ میں ایسا پہلی بار ہوا۔سب اندازے غلط! ہر مسلم لیگی نواز شریف بن گیا🐅

شاباش مسلم لیگ ن، شاباش ! آپ نے سازش کو ناکام بنا کر نئی تاریخ رقم کی اور پاکستان کی سیاست کو ایک نئی سمت دی۔ ہمیں فخر ہے آپ پر 👏🏼👏🏼 🐅🐅

According to details, 350 Punjab Assembly Members voted in the by-election.Dr. Asad Ashraf secured 298 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) canduidate Dr. Zarqa Soharwardi Taimure got only 38 votes.Dr. Ashraf said that nothing can stop him from joining PML-N.Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to express his joy over the win.- SAMAA

