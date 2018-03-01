LAHORE: Dr. Asad Ashraf, an independent candidate who enjoyed the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), emerged victorious in the Senate by-election on a seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi after his disqualification.
According to details, 350 Punjab Assembly Members voted in the by-election.
Dr. Asad Ashraf secured 298 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) canduidate Dr. Zarqa Soharwardi Taimure got only 38 votes.
Dr. Ashraf said that nothing can stop him from joining PML-N.
Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to express his joy over the win.
الحمدُ للّٰہ، مسلم لیگ ن نہ بکی نہ جھکی۔ شاید پاکستان کی سیاسی تاریخ میں ایسا پہلی بار ہوا۔سب اندازے غلط! ہر مسلم لیگی نواز شریف بن گیا🐅
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 1, 2018
شاباش مسلم لیگ ن، شاباش ! آپ نے سازش کو ناکام بنا کر نئی تاریخ رقم کی اور پاکستان کی سیاست کو ایک نئی سمت دی۔ ہمیں فخر ہے آپ پر 👏🏼👏🏼 🐅🐅
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 1, 2018
- SAMAA
Story first published: 1st March 2018