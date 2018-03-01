PML-N-backed candidate beats PTI to win Senate seat

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Dr. Asad Ashraf, an independent candidate who enjoyed the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), emerged victorious in the Senate by-election on a seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi after his disqualification.

According to details, 350 Punjab Assembly Members voted in the by-election.

Dr. Asad Ashraf secured 298 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) canduidate Dr. Zarqa Soharwardi Taimure got only 38 votes.

Dr. Ashraf said that nothing can stop him from joining PML-N.

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to express his joy over the win.


- SAMAA
Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

