PML-N announces Raja Zafarul Haq as candidate for Senate chairmanship



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied parties have finalized name of Raja Zafarul Haq for the Senate chairmanship on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the names of Sadiq Sanjrani and Salim Mandviwala for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the PPP seemed to be on a single page as Imran Khan has repeatedly vowed support for any candidate from Balochistan as Sadiq Sanjrani is an independent from the province.

Fata Senators also voiced support for the PPP-nominated candidates. On the other hand, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to put their weight behind the PML-Nâ€™s candidate.

Earlier today, 51 newly elected members of the Senate took oath as members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The nomination papers of chairman and deputy chairman will be submitted by 12pm today. After which, the scrutiny process will continue till 2pm.

The secret ballot will be held for the two posts at 4pm today.

Story first published: 12th March 2018