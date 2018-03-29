PM voices joy over Malala’s homecoming

He was speaking at a ceremony in honor of Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad today (Thursday).Abbasi greeted the girl’s education activist saying “Welcome home Malala” and said the then 13-year old student had now returned home as an internationally acclaimed person.Abbasi said he was very happy to see Pakistan’s internationally famed young daughter coming back home.He said when Malala left home in 2012, terrorism was rife in the country, however the country waged a very difficult war against this menace, sacrificing its over 6,500 army men and 25,000 civilians and law enforcement personnel, to make the country peaceful.He said Pakistan would continue to fight out terrorists till the elimination of their last remnants.He described the young Malala a leading representative of the youth, particularly of the women and assured that the government fully stood by her vision.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said whatever impression the world had got about Pakistan, there was no other country in the world that rendered more sacrifices against terrorism.He asked Malala to spread Pakistan’s message of peace in the world and wished her every success in her efforts and contribution for the cause of education.The Prime Minister said more than six thousand troops and thousands of civilians have rendered their lives to bring peace and normalcy in the country.He said when Malala moved out of the country, terrorism was at its peak. However, with the strong resolve of the nation and security forces, this scourge has been crushed.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said two hundred thousand troops are still actively engaged in this war.The Prime Minister said the whole world has given respect to Malala and Pakistan will also provide her complete security and respect.Earlier, speaking in the ceremony Malala Yousafzai said she had a dream of returning to the country for the last five years.She said Pakistan's future lies in its new generation which must be educated.She said Malala Fund has spent over six million dollars on female education in Pakistan.Overwhelmed with emotions and outpouring of love for the homeland, Malala said she was extremely happy to return home.She said wherever in the world she travelled, she remembered Pakistan close to her heart.With tears in her eyes, she also spoke a few words in her native language Pushto and said she was still in a daze and it all seemed surreal. She said she always wanted to return home and recalled her home town Swat.Malala said in 20 years of her life, she had seen a lot of ups and downs. She recalled her early life in a beautiful scenic area but regretted that it was all destroyed by the fire and fury, unleashed by the Taliban.She said had it been her will, she would have never left her home and her country Pakistan.Malala stressed for investing in the education, particularly of girl child. She said the Malala Education Fund was already working in his regard and its objective was to empower the women and make them self-sufficient to earn their own living.Malala Yousafzai shared her thoughts and answered queries about the Malala Fund and its contributions towards women empowerment.To a question, she said the objective was not only to provide books or schools for the girls, but to create an environment that encouraged their education and raise them as inspirational women.She said there were several glowing examples of women in Pakistan that were turning tides in different fields.The event was attended by ministers, diplomats and educationists. Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousufzai was also present. -APP

Story first published: 29th March 2018