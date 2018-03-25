Govt spreading happiness under vision of Nawaz Sharif: PM

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the federal government is spreading happiness under the vision of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, he thanked the nation on making Pakistan Super League a successful event.

The prime minister went on to say that provincial government cooperated in organizing the matches in Pakistan. He said, “Armed forces and security teams played their role in making the league a safe event”.

PM Abbasi said the the stability in the national economy and restoration of peace is evidence of the government’s impressive performance.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that staging Pakistan Super League 2018 final is a “victory of peace”.

“Extortion letters used to be sent in Karachi few years ago. Now PSL tickets are being sold in the city,” he said.

Iqbal further said that sport stadiums in the country are once again hosting matches.

“Pakistan is winning. Peace is winning,” the minister said.


