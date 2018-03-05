The Senate Standing Committee on Interior spoke of the VVIP protocol for senior politicians and chiefs of armed forces.When asked as to whether the army chief's route is registered into the blue book, the police representative replied in the negative.The committee advised the government to make an amendment to the blue book."Senators and everyone else said that rules in the blue book should be revisited," said committee member Shahi Syed. "Routes are jammed for 15-20 minutes and even for an hour at times as these VVIPs are travelling," he added.The committee express concern over the widespread use of drugs in universities across the country. Committee chairman Rehman Malik advised authorities of educational institutions to conduct an annual medical check-up of students to contain the spread of drugs.

Story first published: 5th March 2018