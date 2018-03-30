PM continues criticism of Senate chairman, defends CJP meeting despite backlash

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has continued his criticism of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying that the little-known politician from Balochistan was elected through bought votes.

“We have to end this politics. This is not in the best interest of Pakistan or democracy. There can be no progress unless the sanctity of vote is respected,” said Prime Minister Abbasi while addressing a gathering in Sargodha district of Punjab on Friday.

“In a recent press conference, Imran Khan had himself accused Asif Ali Zardari of buying 15 PTI MPAs to get his candidate elected in the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Can he deny this?”

Mr. Abbasi said the Senate represents the federation of Pakistan and four provinces.

“We are proud to say that PML-N is the only party which hasn’t spent a single penny in the Senate elections. Other senators, who were elected, had no representation in the Parliament,” he noted.

“As I said we will fight and eradicate this menace. Those who have been elected by spending money cannot serve Pakistan.”

The prime minister also defended his unprecedented meeting with Chief Justice Saqib Nisar earlier this week.

“I am the prime minister of this country and if people are facing any difficulties, it is my duty to address them. If we don’t sit and talk to each other, how can we govern this country? I had said the same on the floor of assembly,” he added.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Bilawal condemns rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

March 30, 2018 5:52 pm

Chance for Pakistan to consolidate top T20 ranking

March 30, 2018 5:02 pm

Nandita Das visits Pakistan after nine years

March 30, 2018 4:26 pm

Traffic plan for Pak-Windies T20 series

March 30, 2018 1:13 pm

Sorry folks: Online tickets for Windies T20 series in Karachi sold out

March 30, 2018 12:05 pm

No selection of Kamran Akmal till his fielding improves: Mickey Arthur

March 30, 2018 11:14 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.