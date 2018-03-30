PM continues criticism of Senate chairman, defends CJP meeting despite backlash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has continued his criticism of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, saying that the little-known politician from Balochistan was elected through bought votes.

“We have to end this politics. This is not in the best interest of Pakistan or democracy. There can be no progress unless the sanctity of vote is respected,” said Prime Minister Abbasi while addressing a gathering in Sargodha district of Punjab on Friday.

“In a recent press conference, Imran Khan had himself accused Asif Ali Zardari of buying 15 PTI MPAs to get his candidate elected in the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Can he deny this?”

Mr. Abbasi said the Senate represents the federation of Pakistan and four provinces.

“We are proud to say that PML-N is the only party which hasn’t spent a single penny in the Senate elections. Other senators, who were elected, had no representation in the Parliament,” he noted.

“As I said we will fight and eradicate this menace. Those who have been elected by spending money cannot serve Pakistan.”

The prime minister also defended his unprecedented meeting with Chief Justice Saqib Nisar earlier this week.

“I am the prime minister of this country and if people are facing any difficulties, it is my duty to address them. If we don’t sit and talk to each other, how can we govern this country? I had said the same on the floor of assembly,” he added.

