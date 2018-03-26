PM congratulates Islamabad United over PSL victory

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday congratulated Islamabad United team on clinching the trophy of Third Pakistan Super League 2018.

The prime minister also appreciated the runner-up Peshawar Zalmi for showing a great game in
the tournament.

He said the successful holding of Pakistan Super League’s final match in Karachi was a victory
of the entire nation.

The prime minister felicitated the Pakistan Cricket Board on successful arrangement and execution of PSL 2018. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all participating players and teams for enthusiastically playing throughout the tournament.

He said the event offered an excellent opportunity to the cricket fans to witness the ultimate cricket experience across Pakistan; the enthusiasm and excitement of cricket fans at National Stadium Karachi today was indeed commendable, stated the prime minister.

He expressed his gratitude to the international players who led the PSL to the magnificent outcome through their participation and extraordinary performance.

Prime Minister Abbasi lauded the role of Pakistan Army, police and law enforcement agencies, and Sindh government in the smooth holding of the PSL final in Karachi.

He appreciated the efforts of PCB team, particularly Chairman PCB Najam Sethi and all those associated in successfully arranging the event. – APP


