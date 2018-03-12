PM has apologized to MNA over Senate incident: minister

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has apologized to PTI MNA Hamid ul Haq over an alleged fight in the Senate, said State Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Monday.

In a press statement, Mariyum admitted that Abdullah Abbasi was present in the visitors’ gallery to witness the Senate’s proceedings, but she denied that he was involved in any fight.

“The prime minister has expressed regret over the untoward incident and apologized to the MNA,” she said.

Talking to Samaa’s senior anchor Nadeem Malik, Mr. Haq denied receiving any phone call from from the premier.

He claimed that Abdullah Abbasi accompanied by his three security guards had tried to choke him in the Senate after Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory as Chairman of the Senate.​

“I will submit a privilege motion in the National Office tomorrow,” she added.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

