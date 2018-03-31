PM Abbasi to lay foundation stone of NHA projects in DG Khan today

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lay foundation stone of two NHA projects Northern Bypass and Rakh Gaj Bowata Section of Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan today (Saturday).

The bypass project will divert the heavy traffic currently passing through the heart of the city besides reducing the travel time and distance.

The construction of 5 bridges and a flyover at railway crossing is also part of the project.

The project will be completed at a cost of 13 billion rupees. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM, federal minister contradict each other on economy – Watch

March 30, 2018 10:03 pm

PM urges students to strive hard, attain excellence in studies

March 30, 2018 8:00 pm

Did not refer to PM as complainant: CJP

March 29, 2018 10:11 pm

Malala comes home: This is what she said…

March 29, 2018 7:10 pm

PM expresses joy over Malala’s homecoming

March 29, 2018 3:29 pm

Dialogue between heads of institutions in larger national interest: Saad

March 28, 2018 6:34 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 30 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 30 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 30 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.