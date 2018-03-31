PM Abbasi to lay foundation stone of NHA projects in DG Khan today



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lay foundation stone of two NHA projects Northern Bypass and Rakh Gaj Bowata Section of Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan today (Saturday).

The bypass project will divert the heavy traffic currently passing through the heart of the city besides reducing the travel time and distance.

The construction of 5 bridges and a flyover at railway crossing is also part of the project.

The project will be completed at a cost of 13 billion rupees. -APP

Story first published: 31st March 2018