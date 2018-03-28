This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

March 28, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the premises of Supreme Court late Tuesday.

Yesterday’s meeting took place at the request of the Prime Minister, according to PM House.

However, Abbasi had earlier subjected CJ Nisar to severe criticism on floor of the Parliament on different occasions.

“Will legislation be made after approval from the judiciary? Are the Parliamentary institutions not worthwhile?” said he while criticizing the judiciary.

“Institutions will have to stay within their limits; otherwise, Pakistan will suffer.”

 
 

