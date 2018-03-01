PM Abbasi calls NAB a ‘draconian’ body

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi - terming National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a 'draconian' institution - said that anti-graft body was set up to disassemble political parties.

He made the statement in his exclusive interview with Samaa TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik in the current affairs program "Nadeem Malik Live".

Commenting on the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif is his candidate for prime minister but he has no objections working under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He went on to say that he does not think of "Dawn Leaks" as a major issue of the country.

The interview will be telecasted on Samaa TV at 08.00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. - SAMAA
Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran calls for direct Senate elections

March 1, 2018 5:22 pm

Put up or shut up, Shehbaz Sharif tells Imran Khan

March 1, 2018 5:13 pm

Ahad Cheema was arrested after approval from relevant authorities: NAB

March 1, 2018 1:58 pm

VIP protocol criticism infuriates Suhail Anwar Siyal

February 28, 2018 3:56 pm

Imran terms third marriage his ‘last innings’

February 28, 2018 10:10 am

Shahbaz Sharif inches closer to power

February 27, 2018 6:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.