PM Abbasi asks people to stand up against horse-trading

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that people had to stand up against the way the Senate election was held and vote for the ruling party to rid the country of corrupt practices.

“The PML-N did not pay even a single penny for that purchase to any member in the Senate election,” said PM Abbasi while addressing a gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan, where he performed the ground-breaking of the Northern Bypass and Rakh Gajj-Bewate Section. “I will go an extra mile to put an end to this corrupt practice.”

The newly elected senators and their political parties needed to give a written oath that they had not been involved in horse-trading. “Today the nation has to make a pledge that they will put an end to this heinous practice, otherwise he warned such corrupt lot would continue to hold a sway over everything.

PM Abbasi said the people of Pakistan needed to decide whether they were willing to see the sale and purchase of conscience of their elected representatives for a single Senate seat or to reject that lot in the next general election.

He said the Senate chairman should have the courage to admit that money was somehow paid to get the coveted seat.

"It was unfortunate that those who serve the people, were being removed through litigation and legal cases," he said.

He said his party had full respect for the courts. However, he said it was the right of the people of the country to take political decisions. He said it was the right of the people to take such decisions and added those proved to be always correct.

The prime minister said Pakistan was undertaking a long journey towards progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said it was time that the sanctity of vote was given due respect, and added that was the reason that the people needed to vote in the next general election for PML (N). - SAMAA/AGENCIES
