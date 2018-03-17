PM Abbasi arrives in US on private visit



WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Washington on a private visit and met a high official of the United States government for 45 minutes.

According to Pakistanâ€™s embassy in Washington, PM Abbasi discussed important issues with Congressman Ted Yoho, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia & Pacific at a local hotel.

The embassy said Subcommitteeâ€™s Ranking Member Brad Sherman was present in this meeting. Diplomats from the Pakistani embassy including ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry were also present

The meeting took place days after PM Abbasi named Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as ambassador to the US on March 8-a decision that caused criticism to the government in Pakistan.

Ali has been working as Special Assistant to PM since August 2017.

Story first published: 17th March 2018