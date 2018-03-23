In pictures: Pakistan Day parade

WEB DESK: With spectacular display of military prowess, the nation on Friday celebrated Pakistan Day.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Joint Services parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad this morning with forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

Watch pictures here:

Story first published: 23rd March 2018