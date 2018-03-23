In pictures: Pakistan Day parade

WEB DESK: With spectacular display of military prowess, the nation on Friday celebrated Pakistan Day.
The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.
The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Joint Services parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad this morning with forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.
Watch pictures here:
President Mamnoon Hussain (C) rides a horse-drawn carriage escorted by presidential guards as he arrives at the venue (AFP)
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (R) arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade.Â (AFP)
President Mamnoon Hussain addresses as Sri Lankan President looks on.Â (AFP)
Artists performed to depict different culturesÂ (AFP)
Floats depicting culture of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces.Â (AFP)
Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion.Â (AFP)
Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion.Â (AFP)
Jets perform aerobatic manouvers.Â (AFP)
Jets perform aerobatic manouvers.Â (AFP)
Jets perform aerobatic manouvers.Â (AFP)
F16 jet drops flares during Pakistan Day parade.(AFP)
A trooper performs during the parade.Â (AFP)
An Indian delegation including Indian Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao (C) watch the Pakistan Day military parade.Â (AFP)
Soldiers march during the Pakistan Day military parade.Â (AFP)
Armed forces soldiers call out ‘Allah-o-Akbar”Â (AFP)
Air Force soldiers march past missiles…(AFP)
Naval soldiers march past missiles…(AFP)
Troops from the Special Services Group (SSG) march during the paradeÂ (AFP)
Pakistani border soldiers (AFP)
Camel-mounted military band.Â (AFP)
Pakistani army soldiers travel on a vehicle carrying Ra’ad cruise missiles.Â (AFP)
Military personnel stand beside the short-range Surface to Surface Missile NASR.Â (AFP)
Soldiers travel on a vehicle carrying long-range ballistic Shaheen II missiles.Â (AFP)
Military personnel ride Al-Khalid tanks.Â (AFP)
Pakistani tank crews steer their vehiclesÂ (AFP)
Military personnel stand beside Air Defence Systems.Â (AFP)
Air Defence SystemsÂ (AFP)
Air Defence SystemsÂ (AFP)
