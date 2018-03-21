Phone data suggests Rao Anwar was in contact with encounter team: Lawyer  

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer representing the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a “staged encounter” in Karachi, said that evidence collected from Rao Anwar’s phone data suggests he was in contact with the encounter team.

Mehsud, 23, a resident of Waziristan, was killed in a suspected police encounter at Malir in January this year.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that Mehsud was a member of proscribed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Mehsud’s family, however, disputed Anwar’s claim and said that the deceased was a shop owner who was fond of modeling.

An inquiry committee set by the Sindh government also found the SSP Malir guilty of staged encounter. He was suspended from police services.

“Rao Anwar has denied he was involved in the encounter, but his phone data establishes that he was in contact with police officers who had killed Naqeebullah,” said Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Haji Khan Mohammad, on SAMAA’s prime-time talk show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Wednesday.

“Evidence shows that Rao Anwar was part of the conspiracy to kill Naqeebullah Mehsud,” he said, adding that his client was satisfied with the arrest of Rao Anwar and today’s Supreme Court proceedings.

To a question, Mr Siddiqui said the apex court has expanded the old joint investigation team formed to investigate Naqeebullah’s case.

“The new JIT has more officers and all of them are from the Sindh police,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court has rejected Rao Anwar’s plea to include intelligence agencies in the JIT.

Responding to another question, he said that according to official record compiled by Sindh police officers Sultan Khawaja and Sanaullah Abbasi, out of a total of 734 encounters, 444 people were killed and not a single policeman was hurt.

He said that JIT would wrap its investigations soon and it won’t take much time.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 21st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Helicopter hovering above ground, kids enjoying charged atmosphere inside Gaddafi stadium

March 21, 2018 6:56 pm

Rao Anwar arrested from Supreme Court

March 21, 2018 6:20 pm

Video: PSL players on Karachi’s University Road

March 21, 2018 3:54 pm

Khursheed Shah reacts to Rao Anwar’s arrest

March 21, 2018 3:44 pm

Probe to start right away, says Naqeeb JIT head

March 21, 2018 2:50 pm

Until proven, Rao Anwar is not a criminal: Sindh IG

March 21, 2018 2:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 20 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 20 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 20 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.