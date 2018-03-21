Phone data suggests Rao Anwar was in contact with encounter team: Lawyer  

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer representing the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a “staged encounter” in Karachi, said that evidence collected from Rao Anwar’s phone data suggests he was in contact with the encounter team.

Mehsud, 23, a resident of Waziristan, was killed in a suspected police encounter at Malir in January this year.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that Mehsud was a member of proscribed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Mehsud’s family, however, disputed Anwar’s claim and said that the deceased was a shop owner who was fond of modeling.

An inquiry committee set by the Sindh government also found the SSP Malir guilty of staged encounter. He was suspended from police services.

“Rao Anwar has denied he was involved in the encounter, but his phone data establishes that he was in contact with police officers who had killed Naqeebullah,” said Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Haji Khan Mohammad, on SAMAA’s prime-time talk show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Wednesday.

“Evidence shows that Rao Anwar was part of the conspiracy to kill Naqeebullah Mehsud,” he said, adding that his client was satisfied with the arrest of Rao Anwar and today’s Supreme Court proceedings.

To a question, Mr Siddiqui said the apex court has expanded the old joint investigation team formed to investigate Naqeebullah’s case.

“The new JIT has more officers and all of them are from the Sindh police,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court has rejected Rao Anwar’s plea to include intelligence agencies in the JIT.

Responding to another question, he said that according to official record compiled by Sindh police officers Sultan Khawaja and Sanaullah Abbasi, out of a total of 734 encounters, 444 people were killed and not a single policeman was hurt.

He said that JIT would wrap its investigations soon and it won’t take much time.

Story first published: 21st March 2018