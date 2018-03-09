Peshawar’s very own ‘Einstein’ introduces 13 new mathematics formulas

March 9, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
Peshawar’s own mathematician Riaz Ahmad has introduced 13 new formulas that have proven to be quite helpful for students.Â 

Riaz Ahmad doesn’t only look like Einstein–his mind is also innovative and works brilliantly like theÂ theoretical physicist.

He’s revolutionized the field of mathematics by introducing 13 new formulas that will not only prove to be easy for students but quite helpful as well.

Riaz Ahmad has sought copyrights for the formulas he created.

The mathematician is keen on having his new formulas be recognised academically and introduced in syllabi across the world.


Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

