Peshawar court asks govt to bring back Musharraf through Interpol

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: A special Peshawar court hearing treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has ordered the federal government to take measures to bring him back to Pakistan.

The three-member court led by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi issued a written order on Friday.

The court has directed the government to contact Interpol to arrest Musharraf and confiscate his assets.

According to the order, the Ministry of Interior has also been told to suspend Musharraf’s national identity card and passport if he fails to appear before the court.

According to a source, Musharraf is willing to return to Pakistan if his security is ensured.

The former president has written a letter to interior and defense ministries, seeking protection for his visit to Pakistan.

“Musharraf wants to come back and face court cases,” his former lawyer told SAMAA.

Another source privy to the developments said that consultation is under way in the interior ministry to consider Musharraf’s request.

The former military ruler has been living in Dubai ever since his travel ban was lifted by the PML-N government on a court’s order in March 2016.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th March 2018

 

