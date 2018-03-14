Patients in Quetta suffer as YDA strike enters third day

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reported by: Zainuddin

Cameraman: Abdul Waheed

QUETTA: A province-wide strike by Young Doctors Association and Paramedics Association across government hospitals in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan caused patients to suffer.Â 

Out-patient departments across government hospitals in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan were shut due to the Young Doctors Association’s strike.

Patients from Balochistan’s rural areas suffered as a result of the strike and were forced to return due to the strike.

The association set up a camp outside Civil Hospital Quetta where they held a sit-in protest.

The Young Doctors Association demanded an increase in salaries and additional facilities for hospitals across Balochistan. The association threatened that in case of non-fulfillment of their demands, a protest would be held outside the chief minister’s residence.


