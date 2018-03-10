Parties step up efforts for getting chairman Senate elected

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
By: Abbas Shabbir

ISLAMABAD: Political parties have stepped up their efforts for getting their candidates elected as chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

Raza Rabbani's name has once again emerged as the candidate Pakistan People's Party for Senate chairman. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has postponed his visit to Lahore to attend party meetings.

Rabbani telephoned the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq and asked him to present his names for the two positions.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reached Islamabad where he is holding meetings with his party leaders and coalition partners.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that chairman Senate will be from his party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has denied that it will not vote for PML-N and PPP.
