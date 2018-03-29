Where’s Malala, the Talib had asked in 2012. She’s here, meeting the PM, in 2018

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Today is not a good day for the Taliban. The 14-year-old girl they shot six years ago, has returned, very much alive and very much a global celebrity for the cause of education.
On Wednesday night Pakistan was abuzz with news that she was returning with her family for a visit. Her first port of call was Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad. Federal cabinet members Anusha Rehman, Marvi Memon and Marriyum Aurangzeb were there.
In 2014, Malala shared the Nobel Peace Prize withÂ Kailash Satyarthi forÂ “their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”
Malala is now 20 years old and a student at Oxford University.

Why now?
Her return is believed to have been planned for some time. She is a powerful figure and she arrives at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are undergoing immense change. Malala also represents Pakistan’s soft image to the world. For her to safely come home, with security in place, is a feat that sends a certain message to the outside world.

Events
A “meet Malala” gathering is scheduled to take place at PM House. No journalist has been invited to this event. Civil society members, and prominent faces are expected to attend. This is going to be followed up by a delegation of people meeting her at a hotel in Islamabad.
Malala was expected to go to Swat. A large school in Shangla, which was built partially with money from the Malala Fund, has opened. “Malala should come here,” students from Swat had told our reporter Shahabuddin.

“The most glorious thing”
The internet was flooded with Malala tweets, both positive and negative, over her return.
Award-winning Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie said, “This is the most glorious thing.” She had often heard that Malala would not come back.
South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said, “Some didn’t want it to happen. But it did. A great moment for Pakistan.”
As for the trolls, they were out in full form too. But there were plenty of people to call them on it. Shaheera Jalil Albasit said: “Those abusing Malala Yousafzai for returning to Pakistan have abused her all these years for not returning to Pakistan. Bhai chhahte kiya ho!”


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan after six years

March 29, 2018 3:13 am

Dialogue between heads of institutions in larger national interest: Saad

March 28, 2018 6:34 pm

This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

March 28, 2018 10:59 am

Judiciary to continue working without any fear or pressure: CJ

March 27, 2018 11:33 pm

PM Abbasi meets CJP at Supreme Court

March 27, 2018 9:24 pm

Armed forces fully capable to beat all threats: PM Abbasi

March 27, 2018 12:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 28 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.