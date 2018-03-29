ISLAMABAD: Today is not a good day for the Taliban. The 14-year-old girl they shot six years ago, has returned, very much alive and very much a global celebrity for the cause of education.

On Wednesday night Pakistan was abuzz with news that she was returning with her family for a visit. Her first port of call was Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad. Federal cabinet members Anusha Rehman, Marvi Memon and Marriyum Aurangzeb were there.

In 2014, Malala shared the Nobel Peace Prize withÂ Kailash Satyarthi forÂ “their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Malala is now 20 years old and a student at Oxford University.

Why now?

Her return is believed to have been planned for some time. She is a powerful figure and she arrives at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are undergoing immense change. Malala also represents Pakistan’s soft image to the world. For her to safely come home, with security in place, is a feat that sends a certain message to the outside world.

Events

A “meet Malala” gathering is scheduled to take place at PM House. No journalist has been invited to this event. Civil society members, and prominent faces are expected to attend. This is going to be followed up by a delegation of people meeting her at a hotel in Islamabad.

Malala was expected to go to Swat. A large school in Shangla, which was built partially with money from the Malala Fund, has opened. “Malala should come here,” students from Swat had told our reporter Shahabuddin.

“The most glorious thing”

The internet was flooded with Malala tweets, both positive and negative, over her return.

Award-winning Pakistani writer Kamila Shamsie said, “This is the most glorious thing.” She had often heard that Malala would not come back.

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said, “Some didn’t want it to happen. But it did. A great moment for Pakistan.”

As for the trolls, they were out in full form too. But there were plenty of people to call them on it. Shaheera Jalil Albasit said: “Those abusing Malala Yousafzai for returning to Pakistan have abused her all these years for not returning to Pakistan. Bhai chhahte kiya ho!”

Story first published: 29th March 2018