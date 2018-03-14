Pakistani jailed in Saudi Arabia eight years ago awaits execution

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting By Deevan Adil

A Pakistani man has been in a Saudi jail for the past eight years as drugs were found on him. 

Ghulam Mustafa went to Jeddah eight years ago via an agent. His family, based in Mandi bahauddin, says they lost contact with him. They recently learnt that Mustafa was awaiting his execution in a Saudi jail.

The man who informed us about our brother says drugs were found in his stomach, Mustafa’s sister said.

“He made my son swallow heroin capsules,” said the father. Mustafa’s sister said the agent should be punished. He paid the agent Rs0.2 million to get him a Saudi visa, said the family. They said human rights organisations should help them.
Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

