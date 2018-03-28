

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said bringing Taliban to the negotiating table and establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the international community.

Addressing the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan in Uzbekistan, he said Pakistan has been consistently stressing for the resolution of Afghan conflict through a political settlement.

He emphasized the need of a regional approach for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the region.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s national peace and reconciliation plan unveiled during Kabul process meeting, and his offer of peace talks to Taliban under an Afghan-led and owned process.

Khawaja Asif said there is a need of collective pressure on Taliban to shun violence and join the peace process.

The foreign minister expressed concern over unchecked proliferation of Daesh and phenomenal increase in drug production in Afghanistan.

He emphasized the need for cooperation between Afghanistan and its neighbours to prevent cross-border movement of terrorists and criminal networks. -app

