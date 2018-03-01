Pakistan summons Indian envoy over civilian’s death in cross-border shelling

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh and lodged a strong protest over the death of a 70-year-old civilian in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control.

The Indian occupation forces used heavy automatic weapons and rockets on March 1 in Kotli/Jandrot and Chirikot Sectors, resulting in the shahadat of innocent civilian Muhammad Nazir while also injuring a woman identified as Shamim Akhtar, a statement issued by the foreign office said.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations,” it lamented.

According to the foreign office, Indian forces carried out more than 400 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in 2018, killing 19 innocent civilians and injuries to 69 others.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The foreign office urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.- SAMAA


