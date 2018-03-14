Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner to register protest

Officials and staff members of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been harassed over the past couple of days.On more than once occasion, the vehicles of the Pakistani High Commission officials and staff members have been intercepted. A person can be seen taking photographs of the Pakistani diplomats in broad daylight.As per reports, families of the Pakistani High Commission staff members were being harassed as well.On 7 and 8 March 2018, the children of the officers of the Mission were harassed while returning from school. Their cars were stopped by unknown persons who threatened the children and filmed them."A protest lodged by the Pakistani High Commissioner with the Indian Foreign Secretary, instead of ameliorating the situation, was followed by further harassment of the officers of the High Commission, stoppage of provision of gas to the High Commission Residential Complex and threatening of contractors/staff working in the High Commission," read a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.In order to register a strong protest against such indecent acts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh.

