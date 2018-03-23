Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign three MoUs to enhance multiple cooperation

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Receives Sri Lankan President H.E. Maithripala Sirisena upon arrival in PM House Islamabad on March 23, 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka Friday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of youth development and training of diplomats and civil servants.

The MoUs were signed at the Prime Minister’s House during the visit of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, who is here on a three-day visit.

Both Prime Minister Abbasi and Sri Lankan President Sirisena witnessed the signing ceremony.

The first MoU between Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute of Sri Lanka was signed by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua and Sri Lankan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake.

The second MoU was signed between Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs of Sri Lanka and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of youth development. The document was signed by Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Major General (Retd) Jayanath C.P. Lokuketagodage and Secretary Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination Syed Abu Ahmed Akif.

The third MoU was signed between National School of Public Policy of Pakistan and Sri Lankan Institute of Development Administration of Sri Lanka. The document was signed by Sri Lankan High Commissioner and Dean National Institute of Public Policy Shahid Rahim Sheikh.

Later, the Sri Lankan president also presented to Prime Minister Abbasi 10 corneas arranged by Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment Association to be used for the treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PM House, President Maithripala Sirisena was warmly received by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the entrance. – APP


