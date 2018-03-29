Pakistan has over 100 million registered voters: ECP

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD:The number of registered voters in the country has reached 104,267,581 with 58.463,228 male and 45,804,353 female voters.

According to statistics of preliminary electoral rolls-2018 shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, out of total registered voters 59,740,095 were from Punjab, 22,066,558 voters were from Sindh, 15,239,571 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,194,311 voters from Balochistan, 2,296,849 voters from FATA and 730,197 voters from federal capital.

It said that in Punjab, the male voters were 33,294,012 while female voters were 26,446,083. In Sindh the male voters were 12,275,322 while female voters were 9,791,236.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,690,376 while the female voters were 6,549,195. In Balochistan the male voters were 2,428,370 while the female voters were 1,765,941.

In FATA the male voters were 1,386,032 while the female voters were 910,817. In federal capital the male voters were
389,116 while the female voters were 341,081. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

