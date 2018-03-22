Pakistan Day to be celebrated Friday

The nation celebrates Pakistan Day Friday with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. It will be a public holiday. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the spectacular military parade at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad where the armed forces will conduct march past and the fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

Floats depicting the culture of different regions will also be displayed on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest while Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will be the guest of honor on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the three services Chiefs will also witness the parade.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the evening where President Mamnoon Hussain would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields. This year a total of one hundred and forty one Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals will be conferred upon civil awards. Former Cuban President Dr Fidel Castro will be honoured with posthumous Nishan-e-Pakistan while late human rights champion Asma Jahangir will be awarded a posthumous Nishan-e-Imtiaz for her undying services for the citizens of the country.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast day long special programmes featuring different aspects of Pakistan Movement.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main function in connection with the Pakistan Day will held at the Governor House Peshawar tomorrow.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will give awards to distinguished figures for their outstanding performance in different fields.

A three-day Pakistan Zindabad festival will also begin at tourist resort, Malam Jabba in District Swat tomorrow.

Paragliding, skiing, archery, race and painting competitions will be held in the festival.

LONDON

The Pakistan High Commission in London has also finalized preparations for Pakistan Day.



A large number of Pakistani community members will witness the ceremony with traditional zeal.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas will hoist the Pakistani flag. -APP

