Pakistan calls High Commissioner to India for consultations

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called back its High Commission to India for consultations in the wake of continuous harassment and bullying of its officials and their families in New Delhi.

“This deliberate bullying, which continues is not confined to a single isolated event and continues unabated despite repeated official protests lodged with the Indian High Commission here, and also with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at the highest,” said Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in a weekly media briefing.

He said that a strong protest was lodged with the Indian diplomats at the maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“We have called our High Commissioner to Pakistan for consultations,” he said.

“Our High Commission also shared photographs identifying the individuals, who forcibly halted and took pictures of the officers, with the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Regrettably no positive action has been taken by the Indian side so far.”

“The total apathy and failure of the Indian Government to put a halt to these despicable incidents, sparing not even young children, indicates both a lack of capacity to protect foreign diplomats posted in India or a more reprehensible, complicit unwillingness to do so.”

“Under the Vienna Convention, the safety and the security of Pakistani diplomats and their families is the responsibility of the Indian Government,” he added.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

NAPA International Theatre and Music Festival 2018 kicks off from today

March 15, 2018 6:25 pm

Student: KU professor harassed me

March 14, 2018 8:28 pm

In a historic first, Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Marriage Act

March 14, 2018 7:31 pm

PML-N lawmaker joins PTI

March 14, 2018 6:28 pm

Imran challenges PML-N workers to hurl shoe at him

March 14, 2018 6:26 pm

Bodies of three infants found from garbage dump in Karachi

March 14, 2018 6:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 12 March 201
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 12 March 201
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.