Pakistan calls High Commissioner to India for consultations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called back its High Commission to India for consultations in the wake of continuous harassment and bullying of its officials and their families in New Delhi.

“This deliberate bullying, which continues is not confined to a single isolated event and continues unabated despite repeated official protests lodged with the Indian High Commission here, and also with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at the highest,” said Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal in a weekly media briefing.

He said that a strong protest was lodged with the Indian diplomats at the maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“We have called our High Commissioner to Pakistan for consultations,” he said.

“Our High Commission also shared photographs identifying the individuals, who forcibly halted and took pictures of the officers, with the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Regrettably no positive action has been taken by the Indian side so far.”

“The total apathy and failure of the Indian Government to put a halt to these despicable incidents, sparing not even young children, indicates both a lack of capacity to protect foreign diplomats posted in India or a more reprehensible, complicit unwillingness to do so.”

“Under the Vienna Convention, the safety and the security of Pakistani diplomats and their families is the responsibility of the Indian Government,” he added.

Story first published: 15th March 2018